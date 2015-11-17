Yulee Pee Wees lose to Greenbrier

The season came to a close Saturday in the second round of the regional playoffs for the Yulee Pop Warner Pee Wees.

“We played a good first half against Greenbrier, Ga.,” said Kelly Miltier, head coach. “Yulee held an 8-6 lead going into half- time but couldn’t take advantage of offensive opportunities and had some defensive break- downs that we were unable to overcome.”

Yulee lost 28-8 to Greenbrier in Orange Park.

The Hornets won the Division 3 First Coast Conference championship in Jacksonville Beach, beating Orange Park 36-7 to advance to the regional playoffs.

The team included Leyton Boyd, Tyler Hamilton, KK Albertie, Marcel White, Jacolbi Johnson, Jaquavious Moore, Kyle Johnson, Ezra Widelock, Hunter Rhoden, Michael Bonilla, James Bratcher, Taliq Galphon, William Schlehr, Ronnie Higginbotham, Aston Ricks, Gavin Royal, Jake Cartrette, head coach Miltier and assistant coaches Scott Nordeng, Jason Royal, Gary Cartrette, Aaron Hargis, Jody Greene and Chris Hamilton.