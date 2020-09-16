Warriors 7, Hornets 0

Body

The host West Nassau Warriors edged the Yulee Hornets 7-0 Friday to push to 2-0 on the season.

On Friday, Justice Pope was 7-of-9 for 105 passing yards with two interceptions and two fumbles. JaCaiyden Albertie had 11 carries for 35 yards and reeled in a pass for 32 yards. Holmes had four receptions for 56 yards and 116 all-purpose yards. Zack Drawdy had two receptions for 21 yards, and Jarod Baker had 44 return yards. “TayJon Thomas had a tremendous game defensively with 19 tackles and two forced fumbles,” Head Coach Terrence Flagler said. “Donavan Henry had 10 tackles to lead the D-line, and Landon Hale had seven tackles, three sacks and three tackles for a loss.” The Hornet defense, above.

Yulee (1-1) hosts Paxon Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., and it’s senior night. Seniors will be honored starting at 6 p.m. It’s also “Live Like Jake” night, and a presentation will be made to Jake Berglund’s parents.

• The Pirates snagged their first win of the season Friday night, blanking the host Interlachen Rams 37-0.

“A great team e a 14-0 lead. Cam Miller scored on a 58-yard run, and Cameron Jacobs reeled in a 35-yard pass from Miller for a score. Phil Tita kicked the PAT for both and then added a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter to push the Pirates ahead 17-0.

Miller struck again in the third quarter, scoring on a 41-yard run. Khamari Barksdale scored on a three-yard run. The Pirates led 30-0 after three quarters.

John Kenny Flood tacked on the last TD on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Pirate defense stifled Interlachen’s offense.

“Our defense, under Coach Blake Willis, was outstanding, only allowing 58 total yards in the game,” Swearingen said. “First shutout I can remember having in a long time.”

Josiah Rauls was named defensive player of the week.

“He anchored the defensive line with Caiden Sweat, Lawrence Williams, Nehemiah Sharper and Bernie Coleman, with some contributions from Chase Coleman and Josh Modupe,” Swearingen said. “I really want to thank Coach Blake Willis, volunteers Lang Duffy (linebackers), Tanue Yanquoi (defensive line) and new hire Steve Joyce (defensive quality control coordinator).”

Rauls had six tackles, five assists, three qurterback sacks and four tackles for a loss; Ernest Cortez had two tackles and three assists; John Fallon had a tackle and six assists; A.J. West had a stop and five assists; Flood had a tackle and three assists; and Sweatt had six assists.

Swearingen also praised the Pirate offense.

“Offensively, our line was outstanding, with multiple players having multiple pancake blocks throughout the game,” he said.

Miller was named the offensive player of the week. He was 2-for-7 for 47 yards with a touchdown through the air and rushed 16 times for 168 yards and another two TDs. Chris Turner was 4-for-6 with 34 passing yards.

Barksdale led the team with 468 yards of total offense, including 103 rushing yards. Swearingen also praised the performance of Camron Jacobs, Flood, Kyle Lee, Thurman Marques, Josiah Evans, Turner and Tajon Nelms.

“Also, I want to thank Coach Fred Avery (offensive line), Coach Leonard Peterson (wide receivers), Coach Raleigh Green (running backs) and Coach Tim Taylor (offensive quality control coordinator and director of football operations).”

Special teams player of the game was Tita.

“Phil went one-for-two on field goals and, by golly, the one missed sure looks like it was a missed call and good, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Swearingen said. “He has done an outstanding job handling all three phases of the kicking game.”

Coach Brandon Glick has joined the staff as the new special teams coordinator.

“Brandon brings a wealth of information when it comes to the kicking games,” Swearin-gen said. “As a former college kicker, his experience will be crucial to our development in that phase of the game. I also want to thank Coach Willie Scott (special teams quality control coordinator).”

The Pirates (1-1) host Wolfson in their home opener Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“I’m really excited to see the development of our football program throughout the community, although I’m really disappointed we couldn’t have a youth football season,” Swearingen said. “But, they are doing the best they can with the restrictions and protocols from COVID-19.

“The development of the players and our coaching staff is so rewarding and I couldn’t be prouder to be coaching this team, at this school, in this community.

“Again, I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the support and efforts put in to make this season happen safely.”