The Fernandina Beach High School boys basketball team hosted a preseason Tip-Off Classic tournament Thursday and Friday, hosting West Nassau, Gainesville and Creekside high schools.

The FBHS Pirates lost 71-44 to Gainesville High School Thursday with Antonio Vendola leading the way with 12 points; West Nassau fell to Creekside in the opening game.

On Friday night, West Nassau lost 71-32 to Gainesville in the first game; Creekside edged the Pirates 69-63 in the final game. Vendola scored 23 points and Ty Herring had 13 points and six rebounds. Dylan Psulkowski had three steals and two blocks for FBHS.

The Pirates opened the regular season at West Nassau Tuesday. They open district play at home Thursday with Andrew Jackson.

• The Fernandina Beach High School girls basketball team opened up play two weeks ago in the third annual Pirate Classic Tournament against in-county rival Yulee. The FBHS Lady Pirates handily beat the Lady Hornets 60-14 with eight players scoring between 5 and 10 points.

Leading scorers were Sydney Caddy and Shanaya Thompson with 10 points each.

In the championship game, the Lady Pirates faced Episcopal School of Jacksonville and again won in easy fashion by a score of 53-14, capturing their third straight Pirate Classic Championship.

With their third game in 5 days, the Lady Pirates opened up district play by hosting Duval Charter Nov. 9 and won 79-20 with Caddy leading the way with 27 points.

“We are a lot better defensive team than last year and my bench is a lot deeper with talent as well,” said Jacob Nantz, head coach at FBHS. “There are a lot of fans showing up to watch and support this team as well, which has added a lot of excitement. We are a very unselfish team, which makes it fun for people to watch.”

The Lady Pirates traveled to district foe Jackson Thursday and went 2-0 in the district with a 65-20 win. Scoring was led by Thompson with 23 points and Caddy with 16. The junior varsity also beat Jackson 49-9, led by Trinity Wilson with 19 points.

On Monday, FBHS traveled to West Nassau and used a blanketing defense, forcing the Warriors into 49 turnovers that the Lady Pirates capitalized on. FBHS won 78-46 to go 3-0 in the district.

Leading the way was Anna Arato and Caddy with 17 points each; four players were in double figures in scoring.

Next up for the Lady Pirates is an away game against Camden County Thursday and then back home Friday against district opponent Episcopal of Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.