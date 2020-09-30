Third shutout in a row for Pirates

Body

The Pirates recorded their third shutout in a row after Friday night’s 34-0 win over visiting Stanton College Preparatory School. The Fernandina Beach High School football team improved to 3-1 on the season.

Three different Pirates scored in the first quarter as the home team took a 20-0 lead. Kyle Lee scored from four yards out, Josiah Evans reeled in a 48-yard pass from Cam Miller, and John Kenny Flood ran in from three yards out for first-quarter touchdowns.

Miller scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 17 and 21 yards, respectively, to end the scoring. The Pirates’ 34-0 halftime lead held through game’s end.

Miller, junior quarterback, was 2-for-2 for 58 passing yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 106 yards and two scores. John Chris Turner was 1-for-4 for 15 yards. Flood ended the night with 102 yards on 11 carries and one TD. Cameron Jacobs carried the ball six times for 57 yards. Lee had four touches for 45 yards and a TD. Tajon Nelms carried the ball four times for 32 yards.

The FBHS defense was led by Josiah Rauls with three tackles and three assists. Willie Coleman had three tackles and two assists. Chase Coleman had two stops, five assists and a sack. Kyle Jones had two tackles and an assist. A.J. West had a stop, three assists and a sack. John Fallon had a tackle and eight assists. Caiden Sweat had five assists. Sincere Rogers intercepted a Stanton pass.

Phil Tita provided the point-after on four touchdowns, and he had one punt for 40 yards.

The Pirates travel to Andrew Jackson Friday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

“We will need a focused week of practice as Andrew Jackson is a very good football team,” FBHS Coach Jude Swearingen said. “We will need to be crisp and clean in our decisions on offense, will need to keep swarming the ball on defense and stop giving away points on special teams.

“This stretch of games will determine whether we are a good team or not. Jackson is the first step.”

Miller is now 18-of-35 for 426 passing yards and five touchdowns and has rushed 53 times for 457 yards and six more TDs.

Rauls leads the defense with 32 total tackles (17 solo and 15 assists) and three quarterback sacks. West has five solo stops and 20 assists on the season.

• The Yulee High School football team is 2-2 on the season. The Hornets were edged 39-34 by Nease’s Panthers Friday night.

The game was knotted at 14-14 at halftime. Nease scored 19 points in the third quarter and six in the fourth for the win. Yulee scored 20 points in the final quarter.

Zack Drawdy has a record-setting performance for a Hornet wide receiver with 249 all-purpose yards, hauling in eight receptions for 171 yards.

DJ Littlejohn had six receptions for 130 yards, and Jalen Holmes recorded 175 all-purpose yards, rushing for 126 yards on 14 carries.

Senior quarterback Justice Pope became the first Hornet signal caller to pass for more than 300 yards. He was 16-of-28 for 326 yards.

“Unfortunately, we had five turnovers, which really hurt us,” said Terrence Flagler, head football coach at Yulee.

TayJon Thomas led the Hornet defense with 13 tackles (nine solo and four assists), an interception and a quarterback sack.

The Hornets are also on the road Friday night. They take on host Ribault (0-2) at 6 p.m.