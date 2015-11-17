Tennis league dominators
The 2015 local tennis league season ended with the Kraft Club Tennis Players dominating the 2015 World Team Tennis format league and Nassau County Men’s League. They defeated the Amelia National Slammers in the WTT finals Saturday night and the men’s team placed first in the five-team county league.
World Team Tennis players, above, include Mary Gardner, Jerry Gardner, Arlene Mirschel, John Mirschel, Elisabeth Hervy, Dennis Harbin, Cyndee Robertson, Connie Buck, Cathy Harbin, Cricket Poston, Susie DeMille, Evan Mirschel, Benjamin Mirschel and not pictured, Frances Blancett, Sandy Eldridge, Ric Borum and Tim Seyda. The men’s team, left, includes, front row from left, Jerry Gardner, Captain, Dennis Harbin, Don Gilles; middle row, Larry Elliott, Joe Harrold; and back row, Bill Miller, Ric Borum, Pete Onstott. Not pictured; Dave Mathe, Phil Scanlan, Chris Bux, Rich Nye, Derek Bennett, Jerry Kawecki, John Mirschel, Clay Moore, Russell Bryant.