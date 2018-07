Team Fernandina Stingrays boast 138 registered members for the 2018 season, and TFS has won three of the five meets it has hosted. The Stingrays are currently preparing for River City Swim League Championships slated for the last weekend in July in Jacksonville.

Evan Carroll, the Stingrays’ lone graduating senior and Yulee High School alum, has signed to swim for Point University.

For information on the Stingrays, visit www.swimtfs.org.