Sporting events canceled locally, around the state

Before the Nassau County School Board canceled school the week after spring break and suspended all sports-related activities, Fernandina Beach and Yulee high schools’ baseball teams met on the diamond. The FBHS Pirates hosted the Yulee Hornets Friday, and the hosts were 1-0 victors. The Pirates improved to 4-4 on the sea­son, and the Hornets dropped to 3-6. The annual Diamond Classic, a spring break tradition that was slated to started Thursday at FBHS, has been canceled.

All city of Fernandina Beach sports programs have been suspended until April 1, and all extracurricular activi­ties at the public schools have been canceled for at least the next two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Other cancellations, both locally and around the state:

• The Jacksonville Sports Council along with the University of Florida and Florida State University have can­celed the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown baseball game at 121 Financial Ballpark due to concerns sur­rounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, will not be rescheduled.

Refunds will be available from the patron’s point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster online, will automatically be processed. On average, it takes between seven and ten working days to receive refunds.

For information, contact the Jaxsports Council Offices at 798-1700.

• Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 season, so the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s April 15 home opener at 121 Financial Ballpark may not take place.

Any ticket for a game that is officially postponed or not played immediately becomes a voucher to be exchanged for any remaining game.

At this point, the start of the season (scheduled for April 9 at Mississippi) has been delayed.

Visit www.jaxshrimp.com for updates.

• Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League have extended their respective training moratoriums, with MLS suspending team trainings until Friday and the NWSL extending its restriction until Sunday.

MLS is working with public health authorities, in collaboration with the MLS clubs, the MLS Players Association and in consultation with the other North American professional sports leagues to finalize a protocol that would permit players to access training facilities for rehab or individu­al training under safe conditions during the team training moratorium.

MLS remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada on this continually evolving situation and will provide fur­ther updates as they become available.

• The Florida State Golf Association has suspended all sched­uled competitive and non-competitive events through April 26. The FSGA will constantly reevaluate conditions with the hopes of rescheduling and conducting championships in the future.

• The 2020 Sunshine State Games has postponed the following events amid the COVID-19 concerns: Ninja Challenge March 28 in Pensacola; soc­cer March 28-29 in Tallahassee; and volleyball March 28-29 in Orlando.

Announcements will be made in the coming weeks as decisions are finalized.

For the most up-to-date information on the 2020 Games, go to www.SunshineStateGames.com.