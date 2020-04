Body

Because of the threat of the coronavirus, all city of Fernandina Beach Parks & Recreation Department programs and activities are postponed and all indoor and outdoor facilities, including the Atlantic Avenue Recreation Center, left, are closed until further notice. For updates, visit www.fbfl.us.

All state parks, including Fort Clinch State Park, right, are closed, which includes the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier State Park on the south end of the island.