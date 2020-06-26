Second annual Paddle for Veterans

Body

The second annual Cross the Line Paddle for Veterans was held Saturday from St. Marys, Ga., to Ferandina Beach. The nine-mile event was held to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Proceeds benefitted K9s for Warriors. Amelia River Cruises transported the first 50 registered participants.

A post-paddle party was held at the Florida House for all participants. For information on Cross the Line, visit www.crossthelinefoundation.com or email crossthelinefoundation@yahoo.com.

Seventy-five paddlers were on the water raising funds and awareness for veteran suicide and issues associated with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The event raised $10,600, and $8,000 will be donated to K9s for Warriors and four $500 scholarships will be awarded.

More than 30 volunteers donated their time, boats and jet skis.

A post-paddle party was held at Leddy’s Porch at the Florida House and the Honey Badgers entertained.

Amelia Island Adventures held a shorter event on Saturday, with the proceeds also going to K9s for Warriors.