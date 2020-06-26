Second annual Paddle for Veterans

  • Participants hit the water in St. Marys Saturday morning for the Paddle for Veterans. SPECIAL PHOTO
The second annual Cross the Line Paddle for Veterans was held Saturday from St. Marys, Ga., to Ferandina Beach. The nine-mile event was held to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Proceeds benefitted K9s for Warriors. Amelia River Cruises transported the first 50 registered participants.

For information on Cross the Line, visit www.crossthelinefoundation.com or email crossthelinefoundation@yahoo.com. 

Seventy-five paddlers were on the water raising funds and awareness for veteran suicide and issues associated with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The event raised $10,600, and $8,000 will be donated to K9s for Warriors and four $500 scholarships will be awarded.

More than 30 volunteers donated their time, boats and jet skis.

A post-paddle party was held at Leddy’s Porch at the Florida House and the Honey Badgers entertained.

Amelia Island Adventures held a shorter event on Saturday, with the proceeds also going to K9s for Warriors.