Seasons on, seasons off

Body

While there will not be a fall season for the Fernandina Beach Football Association, Yulee Pop Warner will play its season. Amelia Island Youth Soccer, which has 500 children registered, is still waiting confirmation from the city of Fernandina Beach.

“Waivers of liability have to be signed by all youth sports participants’ parents, and the city has elected to adhere to what the Nassau County School Board will be doing with its sports,” said Jason Brown, parks and recreation manager for the city. “When the school teams begin competition with each other, then youth sports may have games. Initially, our youth sports teams will only be able to practice on the city fields. Not sure about adult softball. It’s getting a little late to offer a fall season, unless it’s a shortened one, and adult softball participants would have to sign waivers of liability as well.”

The football season kicks off Sept. 5 for Yulee Pop Warner.

For information, visit www.aiysoccer.com, www.tshq.bluesombrero.com/yuleeaa or www.fbfl.us.