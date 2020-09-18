Putters’ championship

Body

The 61st annual Professional Putters Association national championship runs through today at Putt-Putt at Main Beach, which also hosted the event in 2015. Joe Lea and then-APA member Roby Fuller were champions that year. Play started on Monday.

PPA Hall of Fame members played four rounds Wednesday, and the first four rounds of the PPA national championship were played Thursday. The senior championship runs simultaneously. The final four rounds to decide the PPA national champ will be played today.

For information on the tournament, visit www.proputters.org.