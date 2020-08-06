Pro, amateur putters compete for national title

Body

The 61st annual Profession-al Putters Association national championship is slated for Sept. 14-18 at Putt-Putt at Main Beach, which also hosted the event in 2015.

Joe Lea and then-APA member Roby Fuller were champions that year.

“Having started playing Putt-Putt in the mid 1970s, I couldn’t be prouder for our Putt-Putt of Fernandina Beach to be hosting the 61st annual PPA national championship in September,” says Tom Miller, owner of the historic franchise facility overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. “As many know, this original 36-hole Putt-Putt has remained in operation since opening in 1959 and is the only original development left at Main Beach.

“Fortunately, many positive changes have occurred and continue to occur around us, and we look forward to seeing everyone later this year.”

Play starts on Monday with four TPC rounds and continues Tuesday with the doubles national championship. PPA Hall of Fame members will play four rounds on Wednesday, and Thursday is set aside for the first four rounds of the PPA national championship. The senior championship will be played simultaneously. The final four rounds to decide the PPA national champ will be played on Friday.

The PPA season opened in June in Kingsport, Tenn.

“We will use state guidelines as our basis for all future events,” Advisory Board member Joe Aboid writes on the website. “The health and safety of our players and families are our number one priority and we will error on the side of caution in future decisions.

“This has been and will be a season like no other as we become more informed about COVID-19. Changes to play, rules and all parts of our events are being made with that information.”

Play will be in twosomes

with just one scorecard per group. No beverages will be allowed on the course or patio, just in vehicles. The PPA is encouraging players to refrain from handshakes, high fives and other contact, and there must be one open hole between playing groups.

Joe Lea claimed the pro title in the 79-player field in Fernandina Beach in 2015. He was the lone player with an eight-round score under 200. In the amateur division, Roby Fuller of Martinez, Ga., beat Jim Last of Fernandina Beach in an 18-hole playoff to clinch his first national crown.

Fuller also captured the APA seniors title. Doubles pro champs were Jerry Pinotti and Nate Nichols; and David Myers and Randal Smith won the amateur doubles title. Danny Tatum was crowned the pro senior national champion.

For information on the Professional Putters Association or the tournament, visit www.proputters.org.