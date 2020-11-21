Pirates beat Warriors 34-22 in playoffs

John Flood (20) and Cam Miller (1) celebrate as Khamari Barksdale (5) touches down in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown Friday night at Pirate Field. Coaches and players celebrate, top. The Pirates eliminated West Nassau from the playoffs with a 34-22 victory and host Bolles Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets at GoFan.co. BETH JONES/NEWS-LEADER