Pirate netters defeat Bishop Kenny, Yulee

The Fernandina Beach High School girls tennis team includes, from left, Brighton Burkhart, Cristina Cortez, Emilia Simpson, Aspen Boler, Ela Doss, Kaylee Stacy, Cazie Durham and Emma Kate Beard.

The Pirate netters hosted Bishop Kenny Tuesday at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation. Before the match, the Fernandina Beach High School boys and girls tennis teams honored their seniors — Cazie…