Pickleball tourney held

The Fernandina Beach Pickleball Pirates hosted the Swingers round robin tournament Sept. 4-5 at the Central Park pickleball courts. Eight teams in each of the three divisions (3.0, 3.5 and 4.0+) competed.

Players were required to have a partner who was not related to him or her.

Winners at the 3.0 level were Gigi Hudecki and Ed Eng; at the 3.5 level were Shelley LaMont and Scott Streiner; and at the 4.0+ level were Cyndi Roberts and David Parks.

Shelly and Bruce Duncan organized the tournament along with volunteers who helped run it smoothly.