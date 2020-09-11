Pickleball tourney held

  • Pictured are 4.0 players Shelly Duncan, Lynn Kunkel, Dan Broome and Carl Creamer in action over the weekend. SPECIAL PHOTO
The Fernandina Beach Pickleball Pirates hosted the Swingers round robin tournament Sept. 4-5 at the Central Park pickleball courts. Eight teams in each of the three divisions (3.0, 3.5 and 4.0+) competed.

Players were required to have a partner who was not related to him or her.

Winners at the 3.0 level were Gigi Hudecki and Ed Eng; at the 3.5 level were Shelley LaMont and Scott Streiner; and at the 4.0+ level were Cyndi Roberts and David Parks.

Shelly and Bruce Duncan organized the tournament along with volunteers who helped run it smoothly.