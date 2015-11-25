Lady Pirates 5-0 in district with win over Episcopal

The Lady Pirates hosted Episcopal Nov. 20 and moved to 5-0 in the district by beating the Eagles 72-35.

Anna Arato had eight points and eight steals for the Fernandina Beach High School varsity girls basketball team. Alex Garrett had 13 points, five rebounds and five steals while Sydne Caddy added 15 points and Shanaya Thompson led all scorers with 16 points.

On Monday, the Lady Pirates went to Bolles to see if they could stay undefeated in the district. Things started slowly with FBHS only leading 26-18 at halftime.

“We played almost a flawless first half,” FBHS coach Jacob Nantz said. “We were forcing turnovers and not turning the ball over ourselves. We were moving the ball offensively better than I have seen in a while but the ball would not fall into the basket. We shot 10-of-41 the first half for 24 percent shooting.”

The second half was much different as the Lady Pirates made 18-of-33 field goals for 55 percent shooting. They ran away with the game 72-33, forcing the Lady Bulldogs into 45 turnovers.

Leading the way was Garrett, who had a career night with 18 points, five rebounds and six steals. Caddy had 17 points, 6six steals and five assists and Arato had 12 rebounds, four assists and broke the girls single-game steals record with 12 steals, which also gave her a double-double.

• The junior Lady Pirates also beat Bolles, 41-15, behind 14 points by Somjai Bailey and 10 points by Trinity Wilson.

Next up for the Lady Pirates is St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday.

• The FBHS varsity boys basketball team lost to Trinity Christian 55-43 Monday.

Trinity outscored the host Pirates in each quarter, going up 10-7 after a quarter and lead- ing 26-17 at halftime.

Wy’kel Glover led the Pirates on the score- board with 12 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Dylan Psulkowski scored 10 and had three boards, an assist and four steals. Antonio Vendola chipped in seven points and had two rebounds, an assist and a pair of steals. Joey Harris scored six. Ian Harrison had five rebounds.

The Pirates are back in action Friday at Ridgeview. They play at Hilliard Monday and at University Christian Tuesday. FBHS returns home Thursday, when the Pirates host the Bishop Snyder Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity tilt is at 6 p.m.