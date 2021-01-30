Hornets edge Pirates 58-55 in overtime

The Yulee High School boys basketball team hosted the Fernandina Beach Pirates Tuesday night. The hosts were overtime victors over their county rivals. FBHS hosts Hilliard tonight in a triple-header, with games at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

