In honor of a hometown hero

The Yulee community turned out Friday to honor one of its heroes, 15-year-old Jake Berglund, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. Berglund, a freshman at Yulee High School, has been the school’s mascot Buzz for several seasons and was named high school mascot of the year in Northeast Florida in 2019.

A parade started from The Journey Church Friday afternoon and continued past Berglund’s home with a police escort. More than 1,000 cars participated.

Berglund died just after midnight on Easter Sunday.