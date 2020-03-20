Body

Before local sporting events were canceled, the youth flag football league squeezed in one last play day. Games were held Saturday morning at Buccaneer Field on Beech Street.

All city of Fernandina Beach sports programs have been suspended until April 1, all sports-related extracurricular activities will resume when public schools reopen April 15.

• All ASM Global manged venues in the city of Jacksonville are closed until further notice because of the coronavirus. That includes TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 121 Financial Ballpark, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, the Ritz Theatre and Museum and the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

For updates and information, visit www. JaxEvents.com.

• The Jacksonville Amateur Golf Association has rescheduled two of its upcoming events — the Scratch & Spring Four-Ball April 6 at the Marsh Creek Country Club and the 63rd Senior Amateur April 19-21 at the St. Johns Golf & Country Club. The events will be played tentatively in September or October.

Individuals who registered for either event will receive a full entry fee refund. This will be communicated via text. JAGA’s May and June events remain as scheduled.

• The Jacksonville Sports Council along with the University of Florida and Florida State University have canceled the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown baseball game at 121 Financial Ballpark due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The game, which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, will not be rescheduled.

Refunds will be available from the patron’s point of purchase. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster online, will automatically be processed. On average, it takes between seven and ten working days to receive refunds.

For information, contact the Jaxsports Council Offices at 798-1700.

• Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 season, so the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s April 15 home opener at 121 Financial Ballpark may not take place.

Any ticket for a game that is officially postponed or not played immediately becomes a voucher to be exchanged for any remaining game.

At this point, the start of the season (scheduled for April 9 at Mississippi) has been delayed.

Visit www.jaxshrimp.com for updates.

• Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League have extended their respective training moratoriums, with MLS suspending team trainings until Friday and the NWSL extending its restriction until Sunday.

MLS is working with public health authorities, in collaboration with the MLS clubs, the MLS Players Association and in consultation with the other North American professional sports leagues to finalize a protocol that would permit players to access training facilities for rehab or individual training under safe conditions during the team training moratorium.

MLS remains in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Public Health Agency of Canada on this continually evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available.

• The Florida State Golf Association has suspended all scheduled competitive and non-competitive events through April 26. The FSGA will constantly reevaluate conditions with the hopes of rescheduling and conducting championships in the future.

• The 2020 Sunshine State Games has postponed the following events: Ninja Challenge March 28 in Pensacola; soccer March 28-29 in Tallahassee; and volleyball March 28-29 in Orlando.

Announcements will be made in the coming weeks as decisions are finalized.

For information, visit www.SunshineStateGames.com.