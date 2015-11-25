Former teammates from Yulee, Derrick Henry and Zane Cruz, met up after Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Former Yulee middle and high school teammates Derrick Henry and Zane Cruz met face-to-face on the field for the first time in their college careers when Cruz and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday to take on Henry and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide (10-1) rolled past the visiting Bucs 56-6, who dropped to 9-2 on the season.

CSU is the Big South conference champion and the Bucs head into the FCS playoffs.

Alabama wraps up the regular season at 3:30 p.m. at Auburn Saturday, where the Tide hopes to clinch the west division and head to the FBS playoffs.

Henry, a Heisman Trophy candidate, had nine carries on 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half Saturday; his 21 touchdowns is a school single-season record.

Henry is a junior tailback at Alabama; Cruz is a sophomore middle linebacker at CSU.