First contest of the season

While practicing social distancing guidelines, the Eastern Surfing Association’s First Coast District held its first contest of the 2020 season on Saturday. Waves were small and clean, and ESA welcomed many new competitors for the first event of the season, making it a great kickoff event.

Overall winners were Aiden Flynn, boys U16, open shortboard and bodyboard; Mikaela Nichols, girls U14, U16, U18 and U14 longboard; Noah Poteat, boys U14; Cali Sharpe, girls U12; Jacob Bonic, boys U12; Joy Anderson, ladies’ longboard; Elaina Moore, junior women’s longboard; and Kai Nichols, push-in.