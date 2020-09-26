FBMS Pirates fall to Callahan 22-0

Body

The Fernandina Beach Middle School football team traveled to Callahan to take on the Ramblers Tuesday night. The hosts were 22-0 victors.

“We had a hard time getting their offense off the field,” FBMS Coach Raleigh Green said. “Callahan played well and were physical, and we weren’t able to match it in the second half when they pulled away from us.”

Pirate quarterback Brodie Clemens was 3-for-6 for 50 passing yards and had 10 yards rushing. Hunter Johns had 26 yards receiving and nine tackles on defense. D’ante Simms rushed for nine yards, had 19 yards receiving and four tackles. Alex Pulwicz had 34 yards rushing, five yards receiving and seven tackles. Hampton Walker recorded six tackles and forced a fumble. Anthony Fancher had six tackles.

FBMS is at home the next three weeks, starting Tuesday with Yulee. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

YHS volleyball

The Yulee High School girls volleyball team celebrated senior night Thursday with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-18 win over the visiting West Nassau Lady Warriors. Seniors include Carlynn Williams, Ziana Jones, Rebecca Lundy, Avery Craig and Sonia Wallenius.

The YHS Lady Hornets were in Callahan Monday and beat the Lady Warriors 25-12, 25-22, 25-12. On Tuesday, Yulee beat Nease 15-25, 25-20, 28-26, 26-24.

“The Nease match was an exciting game,” YHS Coach Donna Jackson said. “We struggled in the first set and then made some adjustments for the remaining sets.

“That was a game that went point-for-point. It was also their senior night, which always draws a big crowd. The team as a whole worked together to make the adjustments that were needed to win.”

Yulee plays in a Jacksonville Junior Volleyball Association tournament this weekend. YHS starts pool play with The Rock, Sandalwood, Bishop Snyder and Pointe Central Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

At the conclusion of pool play is tournament play. The Lady Hornets play at home again Thursday. They host Mandarin at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.