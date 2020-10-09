FBMS Pirates defeat Hilliard Flashes 34-14

Body

The Fernandina Beach Middle School football team hosted Hilliard’s Flashes Tuesday night, and the home team was the 34-14 victor.

“It was a good night,” FBMS Coach Raleigh Green said. “We made some big plays early to build the 34-0 lead and get the young guys some experience. Hopefully we can carry that momentum forward into a huge game for us against Callahan next week.”

Brodie Clemens was 3-of-10 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown for FBMS; Hunter Johns went 2-of-2 for 50 yards and a TD and had 76-yard touchdown reception; D’ante Simms rushed seven times for 58 yards and a TD and, on defense, had a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception; Alex Pulwicz had two catches for 30 yards and recorded five tackles; and Jesse Basse had a 24-yard touchdown reception.

Jose Diaz Rodriguez (five tackles, three for a loss, and a quarterback sack), Anthony Fancher (five tackles and a sack), Hampton Walker (six tackles), and Tucker Brown (three tackles and an interception return for a touchdown) led the FBMS defense.

FBMS hosts Callahan at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• The Fernandina Beach High School football team heads to Paxon tonight. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The FBHS Pirates (3-2) lost to Andrew Jackson 39-14 last week. They return home next week to host the West Nassau Warriors. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Pirate Field.

• The Yulee High School football team is also on the road tonight. The YHS Hornets take on the First Coast Buccaneers at 6 p.m.

The Hornets (2-3) lost to the Ribault Trojans 55-13 in last week’s matchup. They have a bye week next week and return to action Oct. 23 when they host Raines. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

• The YHS volleyball team hosts the Distirct 3-4A tournament, starting Monday. Top-seeded Baker County has a bye. Keystone Heights takes on Gainesville Eastside; Fernandina Beach and West Nassau will square off; and Yulee takes on No. 6 Bradford County.

The semifinals will be played Tuesday, and the championship game is Thursday.

• District golf tournaments will be played next week also. West Nassau hosts its district at the Golf Club at North Hampton on Tuesday. Yulee will also compete.

The FBHS boys and girls play Monday play at Marsh Landing on Monday.