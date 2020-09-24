FBHS golf teams kick off season with wins

Body

The Fernandina Beach High School golf teams are perfect on the season so far. The girls were 4-0 heading into Saturday’s invitational at Jacksonville Beach, and the boys’ record stands at 6-0.

The FBHS Lady Pirates beat Bishop Kenny 162-182 in the opener on Sept. 8 at Deercreek Country Club. Junior Anika Richards was the medalist, shooting a one under par 34; junior Maddy Campbell shot a 37; junior Daisy Adams posted a 41; and sophomore Ella Childs had a 48.

The Lady Pirates turned in a 153 on Sept. 14 to beat Providence (162) at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club. Richards was again medalist with an even par 35. Campbell shot a 37, Childs a 40 and Adams a 41.

Host FBHS (176) edged Episcopal (179) and beat Yulee (247) in a tri-match Sept. 16 at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club. Richards and Campbell were co-medalists with a 40; Adams shot a 44; and Childs turned in a 52.

The Lady Pirates finished fourth out of seven teams in the invitational on Saturday.

“They played in the strong winds and rain on Saturday,” FBHS Coach Christina Steffen said. “It was more a test of who could survive the wind and rain.”

Ponte Vedra won; Nease was seven shots behind; Bolles was a shot behind Nease; and the Lady Pirates finished two shots behind Bolles.

“I’m proud of the girls for playing under those conditions,” Steffen said.

Richards was third overall with an 81; Campbell had an 88; Adams a 92; and Childs a 100.

The Pirates are 6-0 on the year. They opened Sept. 9 with Yulee and West Nassau at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club. FBHS shot a 179, Yulee a 215 and West Nassau a 227.

FBHS junior Ty Boston was the medalist with a 38; senior Erik Brumme shot a 42; freshman Tanner Millar turned in a 49; and junior Reed Gaines posted a 50.

FBHS (161) edged Bolles (162) and Episcopal (172) at Amelia River. Boston was the medalist with an even-par 36. Millar had a 40, Gaines a 41, and sophomore Noah Reynolds a 44.

The Pirates (157) beat Bishop Kenny (189) and Yulee (203) on Sept. 15 at Amelia River. Brumme was medalist, shooting a one under par 35. Boston had a 39, Reynolds a 40 and Gaines a 43.

“I am very excited we were able to start the season,” Steffen said. “We lost about two weeks of practice, which also pushed us back two weeks’ worth of matches, so our season is condensed into five weeks. We will take it!

“Both programs are very strong and very competitive against all the teams in the area. We have a very strong schedule for both programs. Both teams have some new players who have already started to produce top-notch scores. Both teams have potential to do very well in postseason and move on to regionals and possibly the state finals.”

The Pirates host West Nassau and Baldwin on Tuesday at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club. The match starts at 4:15 p.m. The Lady Pirates travel to Deerwood to take on Bolles Thursday and host Ponte Vedra at Amelia River at 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.