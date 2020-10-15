FBHS girls golf team second, YHS girls third in district

Body

District golf tournaments were held yesterday, and both the Fernandina Beach and Yulee high schools’ girls teams placed and advance to region.

With a team score of 354, the FBHS Lady Pirates were runners-up to Bolles (349). Providence posted a 374. All three teams advance to the regional tournament at Hidden Hills Golf Club in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Junior Anika Richards was the medalist with a score of 74. Daisy Adams tied for sixth with an 86, junior Madelyn Campbell tied for ninth with an 88, and Ella Childs was 18th with a 106.

The FBHS boys finished sixth of the nine teams in district. Wolfson won, Bolles was second and Providence finished third to advance to region.

Senior Erik Brumme shot an 80 and was one of the top three individuals not on the top three teams and qualified for region. He was tied for 11th overall. Junior Ty Boston shot an 84 to tie for 14th, freshman Tanner Millar’s 87 tied for 19th, and junior Reed Gaines was 22nd overall with a 90.

The boys’ district tournament will be played Monday at Hidden Hills.

The FBHS boys finished the regular season with a 12-1 record.

The Pirates capped the season with a win over Bishop Kenny last week. The Pirates won 160-206. Boston and senior Brumme were co-medalists. Both shot a one-over-par round of 37. Millar shot a 41, and senior Jackson Mock posted a 45.

On Oct. 1, the Pirates shot a season-low 154 against Episcopal (159) at Amelia River, par 36. Boston was the medalist with and even round of 36, Gaines shot a 38, Brumme had a 39, and Millar shot 41.

The boys’ lone loss was to Bolles at Deerwood on Sept. 29. FBHS shot 167 to Bolles’ 163. Boston was the medalist with a 38.

The Pirates collected wins over West Nassau, Christ’s Church Academy and Providence.

Boston was the medalist in two of those events, shooting rounds of 35 and 36. He was co-medalist with Brumme in one match. Both shot rounds of 39. Senior Davis Granger was medalist in the West Nassau match with a 48.

“The boys have a tough district,” FBHS Coach Christina Steffen said.

The district also included Episcopal, Christ’s Church Academy, Trinity Christian, Bishop Snyder and St. Joseph.

The Lady Pirates finished with an 8-3 record. Their only losses were to Bolles (twice) and Ponte Vedra.

Girls wrapped up the regular season last week with Bolles at Amelia River. The Lady Pirates shot a 182 to Bolles’ 156. Richards was the medalist. She shot a two-under-par 34. Campbell shot a 38, Adams a 46 and Childs a 64.

Ponte Vedra defeated FBHS 158-171. Richards was the medalist with a one-under-par 35. Adams posted a 40, Campbell had a 40, and junior Brighton Burkhart posted a 56.

The Lady Pirates also beat Episcopal, Bishop Kenny and Yulee this season. Richards was the medalist in each, shooting rounds of 43, 34 and 37.

“This has been an amazing regular season, having a boy or a girl medalist in every match,” Steffen said. “Even though our season was quick (five weeks of matches), I am glad we were able to play this season.”

Three teams and/or three individuals not on those teams will move from region to the state finals, which will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills.

The Yulee High School girls golf team played at Bent Creek Monday. The YHS Lady Hornets placed third behind Ponte Vedra and Bishop Kenny to advance to the regional tournament at Pensacola Tuesday.

Yulee beat Paxon, St. Augustine, Stanton, Terry Parker, Robert E. Lee and Raines.

The Yulee boys team played in the district Tuesday.