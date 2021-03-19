FBHS girls golf FHSAA Academic Team Champion

Beth Jones/News-Leader Pictured from left are Fernandina Beach High School Athletic Director Mary Walker, Madelyn Campbell, Brighton Burkhart, Kinsley Palmer, Olivia Rogers, Sarah Smith, Daisy Adams, Ella Childs, Anika Richards, coach Christina Steffen and Assistant Principal Meredith Lane.

The Lady Pirates found success on the golf course and in the classroom this school year. The Fernandina Beach High School girls golf team, which finished seventh in the state in Class 1A in their…