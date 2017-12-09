Falcons prevail over Hornets 48-36

The Yulee Hornets hosted the Pedro Menendez Falcons Thursday night; the game was moved up a night because of the impending threat of Hurricane Irma.

Menendez built a 28-7 halftime lead and went on to win 48-36.

“It was a tough night,” said Josh Burch, first-year head football coach at Yulee High School. “We did get a good effort.”

Five different Hornets scored. Quarterback Brandon Kline rushed for a touchdown and also threw for one; Cole Richardson reeled it in. Caleb Graves and J.C. Simpson also scored rushing touchdowns. Bryson Williams returned an interception for a score.

Richardson ended with 55 yards rushing, and he also scored on a two-point conversion. Graves had 89 yards on 11 carries, and Simpson had 111 yards on six touches.

McKenzie “Big Mac” Lewis and Colby Turner anchored the defense.

“McKenzie had a very good game for us,” Burch said. “Colby, a great effort on defense.”

The Hornets lost their opener to Nease and last week’s matchup at Rockledge was canceled because of inclement weather; the game will not be rescheduled.

“We started off the year with a tough schedule,” Burch said. “Menendez is talented. We’re going to be better for it in the long run. We still have a lot to look forward to.

“We couldn’t put it altogether. There were times when the offense was clicking, and the defense wasn’t, and vice versa. The boys are getting there.

“I was proud of our offense. They got off to a slow start, but they were able to spread the ball around. Our Achilles’ heel is third down. We’re struggling to get off the field and giving up big plays, things we have to fix.”

Yulee is slated to open district play Friday at Paxon. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“We’re taking things one game at a time,” Burch said. “We’ve had success against Paxon the last two years, but it’s something we won’t take lightly. We’re going to prepare.”

Paxon (2-1) is coming off a loss to Creekside.

• The Fernandina Beach High School Pirates were idle last week. They are scheduled to play at Wolfson on Friday.

• The FBHS junior varsity Pirates traveled to Hilliard Thursday, collecting a 16-6 victory over the Flashes. Jackson Mock threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zach Burwell and connected with Gabe Boone for a two-point conversion.

Mock also scored on a 13-yard quarterback sneak. He connected with Khamari Barksdale on the two-point conversion.

Charlie Parker led the defense with eight tackles, two for a loss, and a quarterback sack.

The Pirates were victorious despite losing four turnovers.

FBHS (1-1) travels to Baker County Sept.. 21.