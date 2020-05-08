City parks opening today

Body

The city of Fernandina Beach will re-open on-beach parking at Seaside Park on Sadler Road at 6 a.m. today. Visitors are strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and employ personal protective measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Also, outdoor recreational facilities at Central Park, including the tennis, pickleball and pétanque courts, the waterfront pétanque courts and the skate park at Main Beach are all open again today. The restroom facilities at Main Beach and Seaside Park will be opened and available for use.

Under the terms of a Nassau County contract, the restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized four times daily.