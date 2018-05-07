Bound for state

The Yulee Little League 11U Allstars are the District 11 and section champs. They will be playing in the state championship this weekend in DeFuniak Springs.

Yulee opened with a pair of wins over Baker County on June 23 and beat San Mateo for the district crown. Over the weekend, Yulee beat Port St. John 13-3 and blanked Palm Coast 15-0 to clinch the section title.

Aleigha Murto faced just 10 batters Sunday, striking out seven en route to a no-hitter. Jena Edwards was four-for-four at bat with a walk-off single for the sectional win. Yulee’s bats were on fire.

The 11U Allstars include Carsen Chmiel, Ava Martyn, Kayla Johnson, Brooke Williams, Jena Edwards, Sydnei Harris, Aleigha Murto, Samantha Gibson, Serenity Sutton, Audriana Neil, Brooke Fallon and Chyann Horne. Manager is Bobby Sutton, and coaches are Glenn Gibson and Logan Williams.

• Yulee’s 12U Allstars captured the District 11 title and will be playing this weekend in Port St. John in the section tournament.

The team includes Riley Kapparis, Caitlin Bachman, Paige Panke, Madison King, Kendall Panke, Alexis Boyd, Gabriel Prentice, Kylan Edwards, Leah Kasper, Karysn Ennis, Makayla Jacobs, Haliegh Ince and Emily Wood. Manager is Darius Prentice, and coaches are Russ Panke and Cliff Bachman.