Amelia Island wins Ocean Challenge

Body

Amelia Island Sailing Club won the annual Ocean Challenge race on Saturday, competing with boats from the Golden Isles Sailing Club based on St. Simons Island, Ga. Both spinnaker and non spinnaker class boats were in the race, sailing a course from the St Simons channel to the St. Marys channel north of Fort Clinch.

The light winds and rolling seas resulted in finish times ranging from 4 1/2 to nearly seven hours for the 13 boats competing in the race over a course covering about 25.5 nautical miles. Amelia Island entry Fin, skippered by Graeme Nichol and sailing in the spinnaker class, crossed the finish line first but Golden Isles entry Delphine, skippered by David London, took first in the class after application of the handicap ratings were applied to the actual finish times.

Amelia Island’s Wayward Wind, skippered by Larry Murphy, took first in the non spinnaker class, crossing the finish line about one hour after Fin. Finishing places of boats in both classes were combined to determine the overall race winner.

The Ocean Challenge is one of two held each year between the sailing clubs. The Amelia Island Sailing Club also holds informal races monthly throughout most of the year.

While the coronavirus has forced cancellation of many other club activities over the past several months, the club will resume its various boating and social activities with acceptable provisions as guidelines permit. Club meetings are usually held the first Tuesday of each month at the Kraft Athletic Club on Buccaneer Trail.

Visit www.ameliaislandsailingclub.wildapricot.org.