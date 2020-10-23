5-2 Pirates beat West Nassau 56-50 in overtime

Body

The host Fernandina Beach Pirates ensured a winning season Friday night with a 56-50 overtime win over West Nassau. The 5-2 Pirates travel to Hilliard Friday and cap the regular season at North Florida Educational Institute in Jacksonville on Oct. 30.

Junior quarterback Cam Miller had 229 passing yards and rushed for another 70 yards Friday. Kyle Lee had 108 receiving yards on the night.

The visitors struck first. West Nassau scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter, but the Pirates answered when Miller connected with Lee for an 80-yard touchdown reception. The score was knotted at 7-7 at the end of the quarter.

West Nassau scored first in the second quarter but the Pirates fired back with back-to-back touchdowns. Khamari Barksdale ran in from three yards out for a touchdown and Brooks Rohe returned an interception 15 yards for a TD.

West Nassau responded with a touchdown after a 37-yard run, but the Pirates tacked on two more TDs before halftime. Ernest Cortez returned a kickoff 50 yards for a score and Miller found the end zone from five yards out. Phil Tita provided four PATs in the first half. The Pirates led 34-21 at the midway point.

West Nassau scored first again to open the third quarter, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 34-29. It was the first of three back-to-back touchdowns. The Warriors scored two more times in the fourth quarter to take a 42-34 lead.

Miller scored on an 11-yard run and tacked on the two-point conversion to even score at 42-42, sending the game into overtime.

Again, the Warriors struck first, scoring on a one-yard run to take a 50-42 lead. Barksdale scored on a five-yard run and Miller scored on the two-point conversion, knotting the score at 50-50.

Barksdale scored the game-winner on a 10-yard run. The Pirates won 56-50.

Miller completed 11 of 19 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Lee reeled in three catches for 108 yards, and Barksdale had 88 yards on five receptions.

Miller rushed 12 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Barksdale had 32 yards on 11 touches.

Josiah Rauls and Rohe led the Pirate defense. Rauls had six tackles, 10 assists and two quarterback sacks. Rohe had four tackles, 10 assists, an interception return for a touchdown and caused a fumble. Cortez had three tackles and six assists; Willie Coleman had three tackles and seven assists; Lee had nine assists; and Caiden Sweat had 12 assists.

Tita kicked off seven times for 274 yards with one touchback. He punted three times for a 42-yard average.