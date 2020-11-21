YMCA, rehab open at Wildlight

UF Health Jacksonville and the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast cut the ribbon Oct. 2 on a new joint project in the heart of Wildlight in Nassau County, a combination rehabilitation facility and fitness center that will bring the latest innovations in healthy living to a rapidly growing part of...

  • YMCA of Florida’s First Coast President and CEO Eric Mann cuts the grand opening ribbon with Leon L. Haley Jr., CEO, UF Health Jacksonville.
