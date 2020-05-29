Work grants available

Body

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced May 21 that Florida was awarded $12 million in federal funding through the Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant in response to COVID-19. This federal Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant will provide disaster relief employment in the form of temporary jobs, employment and training services, and supportive services to eligible Floridians.

Disaster relief employment includes humanitarian assistance and cleanup activities. These activities may involve:

• Providing medicine, food and other supplies to individuals in need

• Assisting with setting up quarantine areas and providing assistance to quarantined individuals

• Working at food distribution centers and other community-support organizations

• Cleaning schools or sanitizing quarantine or treatment areas

• Other activities related to organizing and coordinating recovery and quarantine efforts

Individuals who qualify for disaster relief employment are dislocated workers, workers who have been temporarily or permanently laid off as a result of COVID-19, self-employed individuals who have lost work due to COVID-19 and individuals who have been unemployed long-term.

For more information, Floridians should visit www.careersourceflorida.com/your-local-team to find a local career center.