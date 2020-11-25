Pleasant church members aid neighbors

Subhead
Greater Mt. Pleasant Church hosts a Barnabas food distribution event Nov. 21. The church hosts the drive-thru food distribution the third Saturday of every month, 9-11 a.m. The next event is Dec. 19 at 45031 Historical Lane, Callahan. Those who attend receive a three-day supply of food for their...
