Pleasant church members aid neighbors

    Greater Mt. Pleasant Church hosts a Barnabas food distribution event Nov. 21. The church hosts the drive-thru food distribution the third Saturday of every month, 9-11 a.m. The next event is Dec. 19 at 45031 Historical Lane, Callahan. Those who attend receive a three-day supply of food for their household that may include produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.
