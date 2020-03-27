Navy awards contract for Kings Bay dry dock work

Body

The Navy awarded its first contract this week for what could be close to $1 billion dollars in improvements to accommodate Columbia class submarines at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. The Navy contracted with a St. Louis firm for $191.9 million for the first phase of work on the dry dock.

“The overhaul and restoration of the Kings Bay dry dock is the most important strategic deterrence enterprise modernization effort outside of the construction of the new Columbia-class SSBN, a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine,” Trident Refit Facility commanding officer Capt. Paul Dinius said in a Navy press release Monday. “… This will be the hardest single effort executed in this region since the construction of the dry dock more than 30 years ago but I’m confident that Team Kings Bay is ready for the challenge.”

Kings Bay is currently homeport to both guided-missile and ballistic-missile Ohio class submarines and will be the homeport for half of the Navy’s new class of strategic deterrent submarines. Kings Bay won’t receive its first Columbia class submarine for several years but major repairs are needed and facilities need to be built so sailors and civilians can work on both types of submarines during the transition. Estimated to cost roughly $841 million, projects include updating and constructing training and maintenance buildings, increasing pier space and doing major repairs on the covered dry dock.

Based in St. Louis, Alberici-Mortenson received the $191.9 million for the first phase of the contract, which is broken down into design, bid and build phases. If Alberici-Mortenson exercises all of the options, the contract could end up being worth $592.3 million for the entire project. The work is expected to be complete by July 2023.

“The work to be performed includes concrete and steel repairs, overhaul and repair of the steel caisson and upgrades to power distribution, chilled water and fire detection and alarm systems,” according to the release. “The entire superstructure will be re-coated, along with replacement of the roof, wall panels and other plumbing and piping. The control system, electronic components and the auxiliary seawater system will also be upgraded.”

The Navy’s Facilities Engineering Command Southeast (NAVFAC) has set up an office at Kings Bay to manage the project.

“We have been successful in pulling several dedicated teams together to prepare for this effort,” said Travis Baker, NAVFAC deputy construction management officer. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the project would be ready for award and be of high quality.”