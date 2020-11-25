Librarians, community rally to send cards to seniors

Subhead
The Camden County librarians were determined to see their idea through, even when it looked like they’d be writing card after card themselves. With senior facilities closed to visitors for months, the librarians wanted to spread some holiday cheer and send a card to let seniors know they’re not...
The Camden County librarians were determined to see their idea through, even when it looked like they’d be writing card after card themselves. With senior facilities closed to visitors for months,…