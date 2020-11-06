KPD investigating homicide

Body

Kingsland police are investigating a homicide this week after a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots around 12:20 a.m. and found Ernest Zachary Ruffell, 34, in his house on Forest Ridge Drive in Kingsland. He had been shot. They rendered first aid and an ambulance took him to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Kingsland Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into Ruffell’s death.

“We will do our best to provide information as it is available to be released and we appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. Ruffell,” KPD said in a press release.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact KPD Detective Sean Rafferty at (912) 729-8254 or GBI at (912) 729-6198.