Body

One of the most heartbreaking consequences of the pandemic is the need for people to be distanced from others, even at the final stages of life when loved ones need closeness and closure.

Longtime Camden County resident Danielle Spangler Walton is still reeling from the recent death of her father and how COVID-19 slowly struck down someone who served as a symbol of strength for his family.

"I thought if anyone could survive it, he could," she said in a recent phone interview with the Tribune & Georgian.

David Spangler, 68, retired about two years ago after a career as a "nuke" in the U.S. Navy's submarine force, she said. He ran marathons. He led a healthy lifestyle. And he was a big advocate of wearing masks and following guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, even before he got sick.

At first, he tried to treat the illness at home, but his blood-oxygen levels got so low that he was forced to check in to the hospital in Camden. After two days, he was transferred to Baptist in Jacksonville, Florida.

Due to COVID, there were no visitation hours at the hospital. But in the beginning, Walton said, she could drop off take-out food from his favorite restaurants that the hospital staff would deliver to his room. Then she would talk to him over FaceTime video from her car and they would have lunch "together."

"I tried so hard to make it seem like I was there," Walton said.

Once his condition worsened, she had to communicate with him through medical personnel.

"The doctor and nurses were so nice, but they were so busy," she said. "He was almost completely alone for four weeks."

Walton said the hospital made a rare exception and allowed her to see him and talk to him right before they put him on a ventilator, unsure if he would ever come off of it. Unfortunately his organs began to shut down and they had to begin discussing end of life measures. When he passed, a nurse sat with him and held his hand, playing music he requested on her phone.

Walton is comforted to know that he died peacefully, but leading up to it she knew her father was scared about what was to come. And she was, too.

Most of all, she imagined he would have been around for many years to come. She didn't think she would have to say goodbye this soon.

"Not this young," she said.

Since he passed, she has been vocal about her support for wearing a mask and doing what we can to keep each other safe.

Walton wants people to understand that this virus is dangerous and it is it very real.

"We need to make sure we are taking care of each other," she said. "Wear a mask to protect me and my family and I will wear a mask to protect you."