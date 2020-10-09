Gaylor’s book wins award

Body

The annual 2020 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards recognized “The Seventh Trail: Journey to the Well of Chayah” by MJ Gaylor in the category of Young Adult Fiction as a bronze medal winner.

This prestigious award is open to books published between 2018 and 2020. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators and publishing professionals.

“The FAPA President’s Book Award exists to promote excellence in the publishing industry by recognizing talented contemporary authors who put both heart and soul into their work. FAPA is proud to be a champion of authors and publishers going the extra mile to produce books of excellence in every aspect,” said Patti Jefferson, past president of FAPA.

Gaylor will have books available for author signing at the Callahan Community Market Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Callahan Depot, 45383 Dixie Ave.

“The Seventh Trail: Jour-ney to the Well of Chayah” is a fictional story published by Xulon Press, which tells the tale of a man name Bisbee Sexton and his battle to overcome his inner struggles. Bisbee fights beasts and demons alike in his journey to the mysterious Well of Chayah in the land of Charis. It is in this well that he discovers the secret that will set him free from the guilt and shame of his past. This is a story of redemption, changed lives and restored relationships.

“We are proud to announce this year’s winners who truly embody the excellence this award was created to celebrate,” said FAPA President Pat Stanford. “Their works are representative of creative storytelling, bold concepts and innovative ideas, which make the President’s Book Awards so well respected by librarians and those in the publishing industry. We salute all of our winners for their fine work.”

The FAPA is an organization for authors, publishers, illustrators, editors, printers and other professionals involved in publishing.