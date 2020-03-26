First Camden County, Ga. coronavirus case confirmed

Body

Just in from the Coastal Health District

The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Camden and Liberty Counties today. Both counties now have 1 confirmed case each, and both residents are recovering at home.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in our area, it is important to note that asymptomatic transmission is possible, meaning someone who is not ill can still spread the virus to others. This is precisely why social distancing and proper handwashing are so important, whether or not you feel sick.

The Coastal Health District encourages everyone to be both personally and socially responsible. Right now, federal authorities:

 Encourage those who can work from home to do so,

 Encourage everyone to avoid unnecessarily gathering in groups of 10 or more people,

 Encourage everyone to avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Encourage the use of drive-through, pick-up, or delivery options when considering food from sources outside the home.

These social distancing measures are critical for slowing the spread of illness and decreasing the likelihood that healthcare systems become overwhelmed.

For accurate information about COVID-19 in our area, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health at dph.ga.gov, or the Coastal Health District at GaCHD.org.