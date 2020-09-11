Firefighter faces felony for allegedly filming coworker

Body

A St. Marys firefighter was arrested last week for allegedly trying to film a coworker while she was in the bathroom at the fire station.

Connor Wade Hodges, 22, of Hilliard, Florida, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, which is a felony. He was released on bond the next day, according to jail records.

Citing the ongoing investigation, fire chief Tom Lackner declined to comment about whether Hodges is on administrative leave or if the fire department is also investigating.

The victim contacted police on Sept. 1 and told officers that she had been alone at the fire station with Hodges, according the St. Marys Police Department incident reprot.

“She had heard through another firefighter about Mr. Hodges using a camera to look at other female firefighters under the door while they were changing or showering,” the victim told officers. “(The victim) said she didn’t think anything of the rumors.”

During the shift, she was talking to Hodges and he said that he’d seen another firefighter naked. She asked him how that had happened and he kept saying “Don’t worry about it” and telling her to take a shower, according to the incident report.

She went into the bathroom and was undressing when she saw a black cord with a camera on the end come under the door. She screamed and threw her pants on the camera. After she heard Hodges go outside, she got dressed, came out and texted another firefighter to come to the station.

The officers also spoke to Hodges who said nothing out of the ordinary had happened that day. They asked about his claim that he’d seen another firefighter naked. He said that he had and she’d seen him naked too.

“Mr. Hodges stated he did not give (the victim) details as to how they saw each other naked,” according to the report. “I asked Mr. Hodges how he saw (redacted) naked and he stated she ran from the bathroom to a room in the station naked after a shower.”

Hodges told the officers that he’d been in the lounge when he heard the victim scream in the bathroom. He knocked on the door and asked if she OK. She said she was, so he left.

“I asked Mr. Hodges if he had a car inspection camera and he stated he had one but he thought it was at his house,” officer Michelle Ross wrote in her report.

Hodges agreed to let officers search his car, locker and phone. An inspection camera was found in his vehicle. Nothing was found on his phone.