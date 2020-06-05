Farewell, Faircloth

Subhead
Students and parents parade through the bus loop at Callahan Elementary School Friday morning during the Fairwell Faircloth parade. Principal Sabrina Faircloth, wearing the red boa, is retiring. Current Assistant Principal Melissa Johnson will serve as principal for the 2020-21 school year.
