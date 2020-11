Subhead Two elected officials were sworn in as another announced plans to step down Monday night. Councilman Ken Bass and Councilwoman Jacquelyn Fleming took the oath of office during the Callahan Town Council meeting. Councilman David Mellecker, who was scheduled to begin a new term, was absent....

Callahan Mayor Matt Davis administers the oath as Councilman Ken Bass and Councilwoman Jacquelyn Fleming are sworn into office Nov. 16.

