Council approves lot divide

The Hilliard Town Council approved a commercial and residential lot split between Orange Street and U.S. 1 March 9.

The council voted 3-0 to approve the request by Patricia J. Sullivan and Wayne Bishop. The approval comes at the recommendation of the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Board. Councilwoman Callie Kay Bishop abstained the vote because she is married to Wayne Bishop. Councilman Lee Pickett was absent.

As part of the conditions for approval, Wayne Bishop is required to record the lot split with the Nassau County Clerk of the Courts and Comptroller and provide town officials with evidence that it was recorded. He must also obtain real estate parcel numbers for each parcel and submit those to town officials.

The property at 551932 U.S. 1 is vacant, with half of it zoned as commercial and the other half zoned as residential. The parcel previously consisted of two lots, but those lots were reconfigured and lost their “lot of record” status according to a report from the planning and zoning board. Each of the lots meet the requirements of the minimum zoning district as they are designated.

The council also voted 4-0 to approve granting Land Use Administrator Janis Fleet five hours of paid office time a week so that she can perform related duties and also meet with residents when necessary. Her participation at town meetings will be paid as additional time.

Town Clerk Lisa Purvis again requested the addition of a part-time employee. Because the town plans to soon hire a full-time employee, Councilman Jared Wollitz suggested waiting until April to consider Purvis’ request because he didn’t want to see town employees stretched by training two new employees at once. He suggested that if two employees are hired, they be brought in one month apart.

The town clerk has stressed that the office staff at Town Hall is overwhelmed with duties related to upcoming building projects. Purvis told the council Monday night that she can’t continue working extended hours or having her employees work longer hours to get tasks done.

“My employees want to work a 40-hour work week like everyone else,” she said, adding that she would be happy to work under 45 hours per week.

The council tabled the decision until April 2.

Town officials recognized Take Stock in Children and its contributions to education through mentoring area students. Town Attorney Christian Waugh read a proclamation designating the month of March as “Take Stock in Children Month.”

Dotti Williams, a TSIC board member and mentor trainer, accepted the proclamation from Mayor Floyd Vanzant. The scholarship program has served Nassau County students since 1997 with the mission to “Keep the Promise,” according to the proclamation.

Before the meeting’s close, Harold “Skip” Frey, Jr. updated the council on planned growth in Yulee and areas near the Town of Hilliard.

Councilman John Beasley recently tapped Frey to represent the town on a land growth committee.

Frey said that the Nassau County School Board would soon need 10 to 13 school buses to accommodate students in Yulee. Also, a 1,800-unit housing development is planned near the Robert M. Foster Justice Center that could increase the need for at least two additional schools in the next few years, according to Frey.

Areas near the Town of Hilliard may also see growth, with the planned addition of a 72-unit housing development near the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center, according to Frey.