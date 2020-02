Subhead Marvin Sloan learned the significance of helping others early on. Raised by his mother Pauline, he watched how she single-handedly managed a home and four children after her husband died in an automobile accident. “I’ve always wanted to help people,” the 76-year-old...

Marvin Sloan learned the significance of helping others early on. Raised by his mother Pauline, he watched how she single-handedly managed a home and four children after her husband died in an…