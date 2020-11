Subhead The Nassau County Council on Aging broke ground in preparation for improvements to its senior center in Hilliard Monday morning. NCCOA Board Chairman Geoff Clear announced that $600,000 in a state funds were awarded with an additional $69,000 raised in local donations. The local donations...

Nassau County Council on Aging representatives, Hilliard Mayor Floyd Vanzant and other officials break ground during a ceremony Monday morning in Hilliard. The Westside Senior Life Center will receive several upgrades.

