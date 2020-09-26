Camden makes final push on census

Body

Camden County officials are pushing for citizens to respond to the 2020 Census before counting ends at the end of this month, particularly in the Woodbine area where county responses are lowest.

Claire Feazel, who chairs the county’s Complete Count Committee, updated commissioners at their Sept. 15 meeting on the county’s progress.

Enumerators from the census bureau are now knocking on doors in an effort to collect household data from those who did not participate in the online system or return their census form by mail.

Citizens may still respond online or by mail if they do so before Sept. 30.

According to current census bureau estimates, an estimated 95.8% of U.S. citizens have been counted to date and Georgia ranks 47th in the nation with 91.5% of citizens enumerated.

Camden ranked 39th out of 159 counties for self-response rate of 62%. Self-response rates for local cities are St. Marys, 67.8%; Kingsland, 67.4%; and Woodbine, 39.9%.

Feazel said hopefully enumerators will be able to improve on those numbers in the few weeks that are left.

“I am very concerned about Woodbine’s response rate on this,” said board chair Jimmy Starline, District 3. “I am sure they are aware some of the funding is based on population … they are going to come up really short on some funding.”

Feazel said Woodbine’s response rate is lower in comparison, but she said their numbers are pretty close to where they were in the 2010 Census.

She said they have tried to do some targeted events in that area, but in some cases, citizens actually welcome visiting census workers.

Local officials have also helped out with positive messaging on social media about participating in the census and how it affects government funding and legislative representation.

To participate in the census, visit www.my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.