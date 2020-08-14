Be the Change

Young volunteers sort clothing at Be the Change Northeast Florida’s clothing giveaway and yard sale Aug. 8. The non-profit hosts regular yard sales to raise funds for helping the homeless and others in need. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Be-the-Change-NE-Florida-Inc-280042779206525 for more...

  • Young volunteers sort clothing at Be the Change Northeast Florida’s clothing giveaway and yard sale Aug. 8. The non-profit hosts regular yard sales to raise funds for helping the homeless and others in need.
    Young volunteers sort clothing at Be the Change Northeast Florida’s clothing giveaway and yard sale Aug. 8. The non-profit hosts regular yard sales to raise funds for helping the homeless and others in need.

Young volunteers sort clothing at Be the Change Northeast Florida’s clothing giveaway and yard sale Aug. 8. The non-profit hosts regular yard sales to raise funds for helping the homeless and others in need. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Be-the-Change-NE-Florida-Inc-280042779206525 for more information about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities. 