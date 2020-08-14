Subhead
Young volunteers sort clothing at Be the Change Northeast Florida’s clothing giveaway and yard sale Aug. 8. The non-profit hosts regular yard sales to raise funds for helping the homeless and others in need. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Be-the-Change-NE-Florida-Inc-280042779206525 for more information about upcoming events and volunteer opportunities.