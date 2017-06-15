Pothole repair means lane closure on A1A/SR 200
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:12am Fernandina
Emergency eastbound lane closure in Nassau County on A1A/State Road 200 between Miner Road/Felmor Road and Lofton Creek
A pothole that has developed along A1A/State Road 200 on the eastbound lane between Miner Road/Felmor Road and Lofton Creek in Nassau County has construction crews making immediate emergency repairs forcing a temporary lane closure in the outside eastbound lane.
Construction crews facilitating the repair anticipate it could take several hours to remove the damaged roadway and to replace the asphalt.
Up-to-date lane closure information is available on the Florida Department of Transportation’s project website: www.nflroads.com.