Pothole repair means lane closure on A1A/SR 200

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:12am Fernandina
Emergency eastbound lane closure in Nassau County on A1A/State Road 200 between Miner Road/Felmor Road and Lofton Creek

A pothole that has developed along A1A/State Road 200 on the eastbound lane between Miner Road/Felmor Road and Lofton Creek in Nassau County has construction crews making immediate emergency repairs forcing a temporary lane closure in the outside eastbound lane.

Construction crews facilitating the repair anticipate it could take several hours to remove the damaged roadway and to replace the asphalt.

Up-to-date lane closure information is available on the Florida Department of Transportation’s project website: www.nflroads.com.

News-Leader

Mailing Address:
PO Box 16766
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035

Physical Address:
511 Ash Street 
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Phone: (904) 261-3696
Fax: (904) 261-3698
 