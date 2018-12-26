Winona Elizabeth Robinson Crews, of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Jesup, Ga., known by her family and friends as “Winnie,” passed away peacefully December 19, 2018 with family present at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Winnie was born July 8, 1929 in Jacksonville, Fla. and was the eldest daughter of the late Bertha and Layton Robinson of Fernandina Beach.

Winnie was one of the first female lifeguards in Fernandina. Her lifeguard chair post was No. 4 at Main Beach. She loved the ocean! She often swam from home to work. Winnie enjoyed playing basketball in her youth, and she was an All Conference Basketball player at Fernandina Beach High School.

As an adult, she enjoyed fishing at Lake George and crabbing at the jetties in Fernandina Beach. Winnie taught many people to jitterbug and adored dancing! She moved to Jesup in 1958 with her husband and two sons. Winnie taught children and adults to swim and helped with many age group swimming events. She was an avid golfer, and for many years excelled in duplicate bridge tournaments. Winnie never tired of teaching someone to play bridge! Other favorite pastimes were gardening and flower arranging. Many friends would call on her to do a special event, wedding, or funeral arrangements. Winnie was a member of First Baptist Church in Jesup.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Merle Crews, and her son, Roger Layton Crews.

Survivors include her son, Ron Crews and wife Rebecca of Fernandina Beach; two sisters, LeJene Allan of Yulee, Fla. and Jerrie Moore and husband Jimmy of Fernandina Beach; two granddaughters, Julie Crews Barone and husband Pete of Hamburg, N.Y. and Melissa Crews Alward and husband Josh of Concord, N.C.; two grandsons, Roger Crews and wife Bryan of Winter Garden, Fla. and Jason Crews of Jesup, GA. Winnie was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Kaeli, Jake, Emma, Davis, Lauren and Sarah.

Her family thanks Dr. Henry Rodeffer and Christine Turner, ARNP, and the staff of The Jane Adams House for Winnie’s wonderful care the past several years. Winnie loved life and her family!

A private family service was held at Bosque Bello Cemetery in Fernandina Beach on December 21, 2018.

Memorials may be sent to Stuttering Foundation of America, P.O. Box 11749, Memphis, TN 38111-0749, or your local Relay For Life, sponsored by The American Cancer Society.